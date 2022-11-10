The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are presenting a talk about the gardening practices of the Pilgrims and Native Americans at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the New Castle Public Library.
The presentation is titled: “No Mashed Potatoes!? A Historical Look at the Foraged and Cultivated Food of the First Thanksgiving.”
Were potatoes, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie at the first celebration? From wild edibles to cultivated vegetables, the program looks at methods of growing and harvesting that led to the bountiful feast. Gleaning from the past, what methods are useful for modern growing?
The interactive event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.