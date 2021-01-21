Professor: Harris as first woman VP 'important step forward'

By Rick Dandes
The (Sunbury) Daily Item
Wednesday’s inauguration, and the swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris is a message to women, minorities and the rest of the world, according to a political observer from Bucknell University.
“This is an important moment for representation of women and people of color,” agreed Courtney Burns, assistant professor of political science at Bucknell. “This is also an important signal to other countries. Women are underrepresented in top executive positions, so to have a woman serving as vice president is an important step forward.”
Harris, 56, broke a barrier Wednesday that has kept men at the top ranks of American power for more than two centuries when she took the oath to hold the nation’s second-highest office.
Harris was sworn in as the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the role — in front of the U.S. Capitol by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
The moment was steeped in history and significance in more ways than one.
Harris was escorted to the podium by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, the officer who single-handedly took on a mob of Trump supporters as they tried to breach the Senate floor during the Capitol insurrection that sought to overturn the election results. Harris was wearing clothes from two young, emerging Black designers — a deep purple dress and coat.
After taking the oath of office, a beaming Harris hugged her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and gave President-elect Joe Biden a fist bump.
“We must remember women who have made this day possible,” said Nichola Gutgold, a Penn State expert on women running for national office, and author of the forthcoming book, “When Women Run, Women Win.” “Shirley Chisholm, Hillary Clinton, Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin. And any woman who has put herself in the running for presidential politics, including the other five women (in addition to Harris) who ran for president in 2020.”
Those close to Harris say she’ll bring an important — and often missing — perspective in the debates on how to overcome the many hurdles facing the incoming administration.
“In many folks’ lifetimes, we experienced a segregated United States,” said Lateefah Simon, a civil rights advocate and longtime Harris friend and mentee. “You will now have a Black woman who will walk into the White House not as a guest but as a second in command of the free world.”
The inauguration activities included nods to her history-making role and her personal story.
Harris used two Bibles to take the oath, one that belonged to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the late civil rights icon whom Harris often cites as inspiration, and one that belonged to Regina Shelton, who helped raise Harris during her childhood in the San Francisco Bay Area. The drumline from Harris’ alma mater, Howard University, joined the presidential escort. Harris has often reflected on her rise through politics by recalling the lessons of her mother, who taught her to take on a larger cause and push through adversity.
“I know many conservatives are skeptical of her,” added Susquehanna University professor of political science, Nick Clark, “but I hope everyone recognizes the symbolism of her becoming Vice President. For women, in particular, who have been completely shut out of holding power for the entire history of our country, the moment is enormous.”
Not to be overlooked, Burns said, is that “One of the most important roles Harris will play will be that of role model to young girls, especially girls of color, in the United States.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.