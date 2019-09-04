George J. Leone, 89, of Maple Street died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. There are no services scheduled. Funeral arrangements entrusted to William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo, 926 Cunningham Ave.
Norma N. Ferrare, of Shenango Township passed away the morning of Aug. 31, 2019, at Haven Convalescent Home. Born on March 26, 1929, in New Castle, she was a daughter of the late Patsy and Margaret Lombardo DeLuca. On Feb. 14, 1953, she married the love of her life, Henry R. Ferrare. After 6…
