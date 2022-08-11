Peggy Hanna spends her time with seven dwarfs, three bears and “four prince charming types.”
There’s also a princess with no name.
Well, she has one but Hanna jokes that she’ll have to kill you if she tells you.
As director of the New Castle Playhouse’s children’s production, “The Princess Who Had No Name,” Hanna leads a cast of nearly 50 youngsters telling the story of a girl who wakes in a forest tower with no memory of her past, not even her own name.
On a journey to recall her past, the young woman meets several fairy tale characters. Some are helpful, others dangerous, but all have information that helps her recall her own story, eventually revealing her identity as a princess.
“It’s a really cute show that combines all kinds of fairy tales mangled together, including Snow White and Cinderella, fairies, two queens, a strange little man and some witches. There’s a little of everything you could want from a fairy tale,” Hanna said. “It’s very imaginative the way the stories are combined and it’s fun for adults, too. There’s jokes for them because we know the kids can’t get here on their own, so we have to entertain the entire audience.”
“The Princess Who Had No Name” runs Aug. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are available online at newcastleplayhouse.org or by calling (724) 654-3437.
Children in the audience will have the opportunity to sit on the floor near the stage, allowing for an up-close experience with the characters as they come and go.
“We’re trying to make it a total experience,” Hanna said of the play, which will be performed in the Playhouse’s Annex Theater where the lobby has been turned into a misty forest, complete with a few woodland critters.
Hanna, who didn’t cut anyone who auditioned for a part, expanded the cast to include forest creatures who, at times, mingle with the audience.
“With COVID we lost a lot of the momentum in our youth program. This is a rebuilding year, so I decided to keep them all,” she explained. “This gives some of the younger kids, most of whom have never been on stage, a taste of being in front of an audience and lets them see if they like acting.
“I never had kids, so these are my kids. I love watching the kids grow from shy introverts to someone with confidence on stage and they develop life-long friendships they wouldn’t otherwise have,” she continued.
“There’s a lot of newbies, so there’s a lot of nerves, but it’s so cute to see the older ones helping the little ones. I’ve even got some (children’s theater) alumni coming to help and that’s really cool to see.”
