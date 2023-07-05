A presentation on the Old Order Amish and insights into their way of life will be held at the New Castle Public Library.
The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. July 27, will be in the Copernicus Room.
Dr. Kristin Park, a sociology professor at Westminster College who has extensively worked with members of the Amish community for many years, will provide a perspective on the subject.
As a member of the Amish and Plain Anabaptist Studies Association board, Park brings a wealth of knowledge and experience along with a deep understanding of Amish culture.
During the presentation, attendees will learn about the traditions, values and customs of the Old Order Amish community. Park will share personal experiences, anecdotes and research findings on Amish life.
Attendees will be treated to Amish doughnuts prepared according to traditional recipes.
To RSVP, call the library at (724) 658-6659.
