Pregnancy center director authors pro-life curriculum

BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
As executive director of the Alpha Omega Center, Sarah Bowen oversees pregnancy resource locations in New Castle, Slippery Rock and Sandy Lake.
Now, she is starting to have a national presence as well.
Bowen recently authored “Courageously Pro-Life: Equipping Believers to Transform Our World,” a 12-week Bible study aimed at taking “believers on a journey that will result in a new commitment to being ‘courageously pro-life.’”
Released in November, that publication — which offers both a teacher’s manual and student workbook — appears to be attracting a lot of attention.
“We’ve had churches from all over the nation picking it up and running with it,” Bowen said, adding that it has been endorsed by the National Institute for Family and Life Advocacy, Heartbeat International, Passion Life and the Institute for Faith and Freedom (formerly the Center for Vision and Values) at Grove City College.
Bowen writes that “the church is the answer to the issue of abortion,” but says that such an approach does not downplay efforts to push for pro-life legislation.
“They go hand in hand,” she said. “We have plenty of believers who are working to get pro-life legislation and to have legislation that protects women and children, and they’re definitely part of this. But what I mean when I say that the church is the answer to the problem of abortion is that God expects us — His people, believers — to handle this, not to push it off on the population in general or to push it off on nonbelievers.
“In order for us to be the answer to this problem, we need to have the education. And that’s why I wrote this book.”
That education, Bowen said, includes understanding what the Bible says about abortion and the sanctity of human life.
“We also need to understand the history of abortion,” she said.
The seeds of Bowen’s pro-life passion were sown when she was 12 and attempting to win a competition at her church for having read the most books. Nonfiction books were awarded twice as many points as fiction, which led her to a book on abortion that “broke her heart.”
She went on to earn a degree in human services from Geneva College in 2009, but along the way, she was required to fulfill a 270-hour internship at a local human services agency. Bowen ended up at what was then called the Pregnancy Resource Center in New Castle, where she continued to serve after graduation. Eventually, she became the center’s executive director and later merged it with another pregnancy medical center, Alpha Omega.
The center recently opened its third location, a Sandy Lake facility that joins its counterparts in New Castle and Slippery Rock. Although that keeps her plate full, Bowen also strives to take the center’s message on the road.
“I love speaking in churches. I love working with churches. I love sharing about the ministry,” she said. “But I just realized that I didn’t have enough time to teach what I needed to teach, to answer the questions that people had.”
So, she created the curriculum to share.
She’s also working with Heartbeat International to create a class that will use her curriculum to educate the organization’s incoming staff members.
The book is available at courageouslyprolife.com and westbowpress.com, as well as on the websites of Amazon and Barnes and Noble. All proceeds benefit the Alpha Omega Center.
