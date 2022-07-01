They joke that they’re members of the First Church of Knitting.
For the group of women who come together every fourth Wednesday afternoon at First Presbyterian Church, the gentle clicking of knitting needles is a worship song.
As part of the prayer shawl ministry group, which began in March, they stitch together warm coverings to be given to those in need of comfort, whether it be because of an illness, loss of a loved one or, sometimes, a happy occasion such as the birth of a child.
“They’re all minsters,” noted First Presbyterian pastor the Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick as she prepared to bless a completed shawl. “When we create these, we are praying both for the maker and the person who receives it.”
Explaining that knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are welcome, the group’s organizer Adele Marcotuli noted that she doesn’t do either. Instead, she offers shortbread cookies in themed shapes iced to look like knitted stitches. It’s part of the church’s cookie ministry, which hands out sweet treats in order to “make the world sweeter one cookie at a time.”
“I’m trying a prayer square,” she said, laughing as she held up a small square, the result of knitting lessons given by her peers.
Such squares created by the knitters, and the group’s only crocheter at the moment Sharon Book, were stitched together by member Jane Lasarenko to form a lap robe. Realizing that the small blankets may be more useful to those who use wheelchairs or are bedridden, the group plans to make more of that style along with the shawls. For the winter, there is talk of crafting hats for those in need.
All of the designs use donated yarn, for which there is always a need.
“Whatever the style, each stitch is a prayer,” Marcotuli said.
Some also include religious symbolism, such as the three leaves representing the trinity stitched into the purple shawl created by Book, which Ghering-Burick blessed. Member Lisa Rodgers also invoked the trinity, using a three-stitch pattern on her current creation.
Alison McNeal, who like several in the group isn’t a member of First Presbyterian, noted that the shawls let the recipients know “there is love for you.”
When pieces are completed, Ghering-Burick formally blesses them. Most are not earmarked for specific people, but rather given when a need arises. Others will be available in the church’s salt and light room, which provides items for those in need.
“Oftentimes, a family will tuck a shawl (into the casket) during a viewing,” noted Ghering-Burick. “It’s given them and their loved one comfort in life and in death. But whatever the reason, when we present someone with one, it speaks volumes to let that person know they’re loved and cared for.”
(For more information about the prayer shawl ministry or to donate yarn, contact the First Presbyterian Church office at (724) 652-7706.)
