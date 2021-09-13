American Legion Post 343 will host a combined POW-MIA/Vietnam Memorial observance at 7 p.m. Friday.
The event is free and open to the public.
Speakers will include Vietnam veteran Dan Martwinski; Rose Sabo Brown, whose husband, Medal of Honor recipient and Ellwood City native Sgt. Leslie H. Sabo Jr., was killed in Vietnam in May 1970; and former state Sen. Bob Robbins, who served two tours in Vietnam as a paratrooper.
Post 343 is located at 134 N. Jefferson St. in New Castle.
For more information, call (724) 658-3990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.