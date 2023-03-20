Westminster College Celebrity Series will present Postmodern Jukebox at 7:30 p.m. April 1 in Orr Auditorium on campus.
Postmodern Jukebox is known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th-century forms such as swing and jazz. The “Life in the Fast Lane” concert tour brings the stage to life with a cast of vocalists, instrumentalists and tap dancers.
Over the past decade, Postmodern Jukebox has amassed more than five million subscribers on their YouTube channel, growing from creator Scott Bradlee’s tiny apartment in Astoria, Queens, to a Los Angeles studio befitting the bandleader’s increasingly ambitious vision.
This Celebrity Series show is sponsored by Springfield Restaurant Group. To reserve tickets, call the Celebrity Series Box Office at (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
