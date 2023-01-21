“Portraits” by Warren, Ohio-based artist Gary Taneri are on display in the Foster Art Gallery on the Westminster College campus. A gallery reception will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
The exhibition, which runs through Feb. 17, features a selection of portraits that vary in size, method and completion. Taneri’s portraits are unique in a way that they can range from a portrait sketch done in 30 minutes to a fully-finished portrait.
By accurately shaping and perfecting the location of the correct values, the portraits look like the subject at hand. Taneri applies colors in layers, scraping the paint after each layer to keep the surface as flat as possible.
“My goal is to capture an accurate resemblance of the subjects as well as portray their personalities and/or occupations,” Taneri said.
The exhibition is free and open to the public. The Foster Art Gallery, located in Patterson Hall, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
