GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday appointed the Rev. Monsignor Larry Kulick as the sixth bishop of the Greensburg Diocese, which is home to more than 128,000 Roman Catholics.
The 54-year-old has served as administrator since his predecessor, Bishop Edward Malesic, became the bishop of Cleveland in September, the diocese said.
"Western Pennsylvania has always been my home. I feel honored to be able to serve as bishop in the diocese where I was born, raised, educated, ordained and have served my entire life,” Kulick said in a statement.
His ordination and installation is scheduled for Feb. 11.
The diocese has 78 parishes in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, and Westmoreland counties.
