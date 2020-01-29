The Lawrence County Pomona Grange will meet Saturday at the Mahoning Valley Grange hall.
A light lunch will be served at noon and the meeting will follow at 1 p.m.
Participation in the 2020 Lawrence County Fair will be discussed.
All subordinate granges are encouraged to send a representative to the meeting so decisions can be made regarding apple butter-making, a bake sale and other fair-related matters.
