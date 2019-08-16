Edinburg will be home base for two quite different gatherings next weekend.
It starts with a Bigfoot Festival that will take place at noon Aug. 24 and 25 at Trail & Stream Outfitters, l1389 Edinburg Harbor Road.
The family event will feature a wagon ride through the woods and fields, searching for Bigfoot. There will be speakers, cut-outs, evidence, vendors, food and T-shirts.
There also will be a tree knocking contest, along with Bigfoot calling and Bigfoot Look-a-Like. There will also be Bigfoot largest foot measurements.
For more information, call (724) 510-4789.
In addition, Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push will perform Aug. 25 at The Gatherings Banquet Center in Edinburg.
The 12-time Grammy nominated band will perform from 3 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.
The band, featuring Gomulka’s distinctive voice, has won awards from both the Chicago-based International Polka Association and the Cleveland-based United States Polka Association. Awards have included Vocalist of the Year, Band of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year in 1988. Lenny has also been inducted into the IPA Polka Hall of Fame.
Tickets are $15 and available at the door or in advance through Peppermint Records.
For more information or to order tickets contact Peppermint Records at (330) 783-2222 or email at info@peppermintrecords.com
The Gatherings is located at 2552 Benjamin Franklin Highway/Route 422, behind Town & Country Bar and Grille.
