Members of Lawrence County Action came together at the final Wander Ellwood event to enjoy the festivities and conversation but also to make a statement.
The LCA refers to this action as their Democratic flash mob.
LCA efforts to educate and inform voters while working to get Democrats elected locally, regionally, statewide and nationally. Members donned Democratic T-shirts and campaign pins to show support for the Democratic ticket this fall.
“It is very important that we educate the general public about the candidates, issues and Pennsylvania democracy,” said Debi Clark, an active LCA member. “We need to secure the two Superior Court seats, the Supreme Court seat and elect Democrats in local leadership. We need all voters to understand the importance of this election.”
LCA began in 2017 and is one of many Democratic groups across Pennsylvania groups that support and promote local Democratic committees. Voters are reminded the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23 and the deadline to request a mail ballot is Oct. 31. Voters can check their voter registration status, voting location and more at www.vote.pa.gov.
More can be found on the LCA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lawrencecountyaction or by emailing lawrencecountyaction.lca@gmail.com to request a membership form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.