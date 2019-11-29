The Polish Americans of Lawrence County will hold its first-ever Koledy Night on Dec. 7 at the Polish Falcons at 105 W. Miller St.
The event, from 7 to 10 p.m., will feature area musicians playing traditional Polish and American Christmas carols for sing-a-longs. Lyrics in both Polish and English will be provided for those attending.
Admission is $5. Children age 16 and younger are free.
Special surprise guests will make an appearance.
For more information, please contact Jean Calvert at 724-654-6337 or Gary Fray at 724-752-9988.
