The Polish Americans of Lawrence County will host the 30th (Almost) Annual Lawrence County Polish Day on Sunday.
The event, canceled last year because of the pandemic, will take place at the Cascade Park Pavilion, 1928 E. Washington St.
Doors open at noon, and dancing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. featuring 12-time Grammy-nominated Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push and Pittsburgh-based Energy.
Proceeds will benefit the organization’s scholarship fund and other organizational activities.
Admission is $15 for adults. Children 16 and under are free.
Ethnic foods prepared by Krakus Polish Deli and Bakery of Boardman, Ohio, will be available for purchase.
The Polish Americans of Lawrence County aims to cultivate, enrich and develop patriotic, social and cultural spirit with the Polish-American community of Lawrence County.
The organization also provides annual scholarship aid to high school seniors of Polish descent who plan to attend a college or university. Applications will be available at Polish Day, local Polish fraternal organizations and at Lawrence County high school guidance counselor offices. An application also can be downloaded from the group’s Facebook page. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 15.
