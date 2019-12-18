Christmas wafers and services, featuring Polish Christmas carols, are being offered this holiday season through Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church.
All are welcome to attend.
Oplatki, the traditional Christmas wafer shared during the holidays, are available at the parish rectory at 1708 S. Jefferson St. Prayers and information for celebrating this Polish and Eastern European tradition are included. Anyone interested in obtaining Oplatki may contact the pastor, the Very Rev. John A. Rencewicz II at (724) 654-9202.
The Traditional Pasterka — the Christmas Eve Shepherd’s Mass — will be held at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Polish carols — kolendy — will be sung prior to and during Mass.
The Mass schedule for the holiday season:
•The Mass of the Nativity of our Lord, Christmas Day, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
•The Feast of St. Stephen, the first martyr, is celebrated Dec. 26. Holy Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday.
•The Feast of St. John will be celebrated with a Holy Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, with blessing and distribution of wine to the faithful.
•The Feast of the Humble Shepherds is held Dec. 29. Mass is held at 9:30 a.m.
