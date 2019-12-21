Christmas is a-comin’ and the goose is getting fat ...
But seriously, does anyone outside of Dickens novels eat goose for Christmas?
My mother preferred ham for Christmas and Easter. My sister’s mother-in-law served capon, a big, fancy rooster, along with her ham. My sister favors roast beef studded with garlic cloves, which makes the house smell heavenly.
I’ve always been interested in the really creative ethnic holiday eve meals, which offer foods in unusual and unexpected combinations.
Served the night before a big holiday feast, these tended to be fast meals. This does not mean the family hits the drive-through at McDonald’s. It means they are meatless. A priest may be able to offer a deep religious reason for eschewing meat the day before a holiday, but I always thought the origins must be a mercy to the housewife who’s been cooking for days for a big holiday feast and couldn’t possibly have the interest, strength or food budget for two days of feasting.
The best known ethnic eve meal might be the Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes, which proves you don’t need red meat to serve a big, fancy meal.
But this is about Wigilia, the meatless Polish Christmas Eve feast. We never did this when I was growing up. My dad, a non-ethnic meat-and-potatoes man, was not much for fish or vegetables. But he was a gracious dinner guest who would eat whatever was put in front of him with a smile and high praise for the cook. Then, on the way home, he’d ask my mom what it was that he’d eaten.
Wigilia (Vee-lee-a) can be complicated, requiring as much preparation as the feast. It involves placing hay or straw under the table cloth or in the corners of the dining room, symbolic of the stable where Christ was born. There is always an odd number of courses, seven to 11, an even number of guests and one place at the table left vacant recalling that there was no room in Bethlehem for the Holy family. This space could also accommodate an unexpected guest or be to remember departed family members.
The meal, eaten by candlelight, begins when the first star of the night is seen in the sky with Oplatki, a Christmas wafer, also called Anielski Chleb (angel bread) shared by those present who exchange wishes for health and happiness in the coming year.
Dishes can be counted on to contain sour cream, mushrooms, beets, cabbage, sauerkraut in combination with anything, buckwheat cabbage rolls (always present, always unexpected, usually under appreciated) and of course, pierogi.
The main dish is fish, sometimes several including pickled herring accompanied by sour cream, raw or pickled onions, rye bread and often a shot of vodka. All meals end with several deserts, often involving poppy seeds and warm fruit compotes.
Traditionally, Polish Christmas Day fare is a cold buffet set out all day to accommodate visiting friends, neighbors and relatives who come and go all day. Another mercy to the housewife.
Some possibilities for an authentic Christmas Eve dinner could include:
Fish in Horseradish Sauce
(Serves 6)
2 carrots
2 stalks celery (optional)
1 parsley root
1 onion, quartered
1 bay leaf
5 peppercorns
2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 quarts water
2 pounds white fish filets (carp, sole, pike)
Horseradish Sauce
3 tablespoons butter or margarine
3 tablespoons flour
3/4 cup prepared cream-style horseradish
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup sour cream
2 hard-cooked eggs peeled and sieved
Garnish with shredded lettuce
Combine vegetables, dry seasonings and water in a saucepot. Bring to a boil and simmer 20 minutes. Strain, reserving the stock.
Cook fish in the strained vegetable stock 6 to 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily.
Remove fish from stock, arrange on serving platter and cover with plastic wrap. Chill.
Strain fish stock and reserve 3/4 cup for horseradish sauce. Cool.
For horseradish sauce, melt butter in a saucepan, blend in flour. whisk until smooth.
Remove from heat. Stir in horseradish, sugar, salt, sour cream and eggs. Cook 15 minutes.
Pour the sauce over the chilled fish. Garnish with shredded lettuce.
— Polish Cookbook, Culinary Arts Institute
Christmas Eve Borscht
Saute 1 chopped onion with 1 pound fresh mushrooms, or one large can of mushrooms in 2 tablespoons vegetable oil until golden. Add 2 medium beets or one small can, 1 carrot, 1 stalk celery, all chopped. Cook 5 minutes.
Add 6 cups boiling water, 1 whole onion, bay leaf, 10 peppercorns, 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar, 2 tablespoons tomato paste.
Simmer 15 minutes. Add 1 cup chopped cabbage. Simmer 20 minutes more.
Remove the whole onion, peppercorns and bay leaf. Serve with a dab of sour cream.
— Our Lady of Czestochowa Cookbook
Sauerkraut Balls
1 cup sauerkraut
1 1/4 cup cornflakes, rolled fine
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. salt
4 Tablespoons butter or margarine
1 egg
Mix sauerkraut with 1 cup crumbs. Add Worcestershire sauce, salt and egg. Form into balls. Roll balls in remaining crumbs. Brown in butter until golden brown.
Makes 16 balls.
— Our Lady of Czestochowa Cookbook
Halushki (Cabbage and Noodles)
1 medium cabbage, about 3 pounds
1 medium package noodles
1 large onion, chopped
4 Tablespoons butter
Salt and pepper to taste.
Saute chopped onions in butter until golden and tender. Cook noodles and drain.Chop cabbage very fine and cook in salted water until tender, drain. Combine cooked cabbage and fried onions, add noodles to mixture and fry so the butter and onion flavor will penetrate through the mixture, stir frequently, add more butter if needed for better flavor.
(For a non-meatless meal, include 2 strips of bacon, chopped)
— Our Lady of Czestochowa Cookbook
Sauerkraut with Dried Peas
1 cup dried, split green or yellow peas, rinsed
2 2/3 cups boiling water
1 quart sauerkraut, rinsed with cold water and drained
1/2 cup chopped mushrooms
3 cups cold water
Salt and pepper
1 (2 ounce) can anchovies, drained
Combine peas and 2 2/3 cups boiling water in a saucepan. Bring to boiling and boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let soak 30 minutes. Bring to boiling, simmer 20 minutes
Cover sauerkraut and mushrooms with 3 cups cold water in a saucepan. Cover and cook 1 hour.
Add cooked peas to sauerkraut mix. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Mix well. Turn onto buttered baking dish. Top with anchovies. Cover.
Bake at 325 degrees fro 30 minutes. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
For non-fast days: Omit anchovies and baking. Fry 1 chopped onion with 1/2 pound chopped bacon until lightly browned, blend in 2 tablespoons flour and add 1 cup sauerkraut cooking liquid. Cook and stir until smooth. Mix with sauerkraut and peas, heat through.
— Madonna Church Cookbook
