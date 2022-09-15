For the 31st consecutive year, the Polish Americans of Lawrence County are sponsoring a scholarship program for qualified county students.
One $1,500 award will be given. To be eligible, applicants must be current high school seniors of Polish descent planning to attend a college or university in the fall of 2023. Additional requirements are listed on the application form.
Application forms and instructions can be obtained at all Lawrence County high school guidance offices and local Polish fraternal organizations. Information is also available online on the organization’s Facebook page.
Deadline for submission is Nov. 15.
This program is funded by Polish Americans of Lawrence County through generous contributions of individuals, organizations and local businesses.
