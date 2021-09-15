For the 30th consecutive year, Polish Americans of Lawrence County are sponsoring a scholarship program for qualified Lawrence County students.
New for this year is a change in the due date for the applications. Applications are now available and will need to be submitted by Nov. 15.
To be eligible, you must be a high school senior of Polish descent who plans to attend a college or university in the fall of 2022. Additional requirements are listed on the application form.
Application forms and instructions can be obtained at all Lawrence County high school guidance counselor offices, at the local Polish fraternal organizations and they’re available online at the organization’s Facebook page.
This program is funded by Polish Americans of Lawrence County through generous contributions made by individuals, organizations, churches and local businesses.
Also, the 30th annual Polish Day is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Cascade Park pavilion, featuring the music of Lenny Gomulka & The Chicago Push and Energy.
Food will be available for purchase provided by Krakus Deli of Boardman, Ohio.
Admission is $15 for adults. Children 16 and under will be admitted free.
