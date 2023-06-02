The Polish Americans of Lawrence County has establishment of a new organizational endowment fund with the New Castle Public Library.
The purpose of the Polish-American Endowment Fund is to provide a permanent income stream for the acquisition of Polish cultural books and materials at the library.
The organization has made an initial contribution of $500 to the library for the fund. The library will administer the fund in accordance with the terms of the agreement, under and subject to the library’s governing instruments.
The Polish-Americans of Lawrence County’s mission is to provide education, literacy and cultural enrichment relating to the Polish-American communities. This endowment fund is a significant step toward fulfilling that mission and providing permanent support for the acquisition of Polish cultural materials in the Lawrence County.
To make a contribution, make checks payable to the New Castle Public Library with “Polish-Americans of LC EF” in the memo line. For more information, contact the library at (724) 658-6659 or donate@ncdlc.org.
