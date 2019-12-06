Looking to purchase a copy of ‘The Keep’?
The anthology of short fiction and nonfiction stories, poems and photographs that focus on New Castle’s past and present will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday during a book signing by the contributing authors at The Confluence on East Washington Street.
For anyone who can’t get to the signing, the book can be purchased at The Pokeberry Exchange, located at the corner of North and North Mercer Streets, along with books by other local authors.
