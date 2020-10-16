Pokeberry Exchange bookstore to close

Downtown bookstore Pokeberry Exchange will close at the end of the year.
“It’s difficult to keep a retail store open downtown in good times,” owner Sue Linville said. “We were closed for two-and-a-half months due to COVID, and business has never recovered.”
Currently, the shop has all of its entire inventory — including loose teas, books, chimes, soap and lotion and gift items — priced at 25 percent off.
“When I didn’t receive any of the small business grants that the state and county were giving out, I decided it was time to close,” Linville said.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday beginning in November. Masks are required.
Linville said they have ideas for the 165-year-old building and hope to keep its micro-publishing company, Pokeberry Press, running. The second issue of “The Keep New Castle Anthology” will be published in December.
The store opened in 2016 and was named after one of New Castle’s first businesses, Exchange Hotel.
