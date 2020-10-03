Parsons School of Design’s Healthy Materials Lab has released episode 12 of the first season of its “Trace Material” podcast series titled “A New Dawn in New Castle."
The podcast features the work of DON Enterprises and its plans to build a house using hemp construction materials. The planned construction is part of DON’s work to build a regional hemp industry to reignite our agricultural economy and add manufacturing jobs by investing in a large-scale decortication fiber processing facility.
The Healthy Materials Lab is a design research lab at Parsons School of Design committed to raising awareness about toxics in building products and to creating resources for the next generation of designers and architects to make healthier places for all people to live. “Trace Material” explores the convergence of our lives and the lives of the materials that surround us. Each season focuses on material found in interior environments to discover what it can tell us about our history, our culture, and our bodies.
The podcast presents an interview with Lori Daytner, vice president of program development for DON. Daytner explains the thought and process behind the initiative.
“Most people still do not know that hemp cannot get you high," Daytner said. "Hemp is a plant that has many uses, and by showcasing its use in a house made with hemp construction materials, we can promote market demand,” she noted. “Healthy Materials Lab is interested in promoting the use of these materials.”
The producers of the podcast researched New Castle for information and used a portion of audio from a separate production by New Castle native Daniel Effinite. The podcast can be found at the Parsons School of Design website https://healthymaterialslab.org/projects or on Spotify, Apple or Stitcher.
