The New Castle Playhouse has auditions this month for the upcoming productions of “The Mad Tea Party” and Disney’s “Newsies.”
Auditions for “The Mad Tea Party,” a youth theater play directed by Peggy Hanna, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. June 4. Roles are available for male and female youth performers ages 5 to 18.
The play tells the story of Mad Hatter, Dormouse and March Hare who meet for a tea party to honor Time. When the Jabberwock comes and wreaks havoc, the tea party guests – including the Caterpillar, the Duchess, the Frog Footman and Tweedledee and Tweedledum – decide that something must be done.
Show dates are Aug. 18-20 and 24-27.
Auditions for “Newsies,” directed by Amee Boughter, are June 24 and 25 with dance call at 2 p.m. and vocal auditions at 3 p.m.
For the dance call, those auditioning should bring comfortable clothes, shoes and tap shoes (not required). Vocalists should prepare a one-minute selection from a Broadway musical to sing with an accompaniment track.
Auditions are open to male and female performers ages 13 and up.
Show dates are Sept. 15-17 and 21-24.
For more information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
