While the music may be familiar, the faces won’t be. At least not yet.
“Mamma Mia!” opens at the New Castle Playhouse tomorrow featuring the popular hits of Swedish vocal group ABBA and eight lead actors who are new to the East Long Avenue stage.
“While they’re new to the Playhouse, they’ve all done regional theater and we’re thrilled to have such great talent joining us,” noted director Brent Rodgers.
A resident of Cranberry Township who teaches language arts in the South Butler School District and also directs musicals for Riverside High School and other community theaters, Rodgers was familiar with many of the cast members. Others, however, found the Playhouse through word of mouth.
“We have people coming from Cranberry and Pittsburgh, plus some returning talent from local high schools and Slippery Rock University,” Rodgers said. “Slippery Rock just started a musical theater major, so we’ve found an abundance of students there looking for opportunities.”
Newcomers in lead roles include Naomi Costanza as Sophie, Catherine Mowery as Tanya, Shelley Schuster as Donna, Veronica Mortier as Rosie, Justin Bryan as Bill, Jeremy Kuharcik as Sam, Ben Wren as Harry and Justin Stanek as Skye.
Set to the music of ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” tells the story of Sophie who is dreaming of a perfect wedding in a Greek island paradise. Part of the dream includes being walked down the aisle by her father, but she doesn’t know who he is.
Her mother, Donna, former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past. So Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. With the help of her mother’s old diaries, Sophie discovers three possible fathers and secretly invites them to the wedding.
“When the royalties (for ‘Mamma Mia!’) were released about a year and a half ago, I knew it was something I wanted to do at the Playhouse,” said Rodgers, who saw the musical on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.
“I think the audience will enjoy it, it’s a lighthearted, campy show,” he continued. “It’s new, it’s got a great cast, fantastic choreography and the music – that’s what this show is known for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.