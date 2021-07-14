The 2021 Summer Concerts Live! season continues Friday with “A NIght with the New Castle Playhouse.”
The New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars will be featured during the first half of the show, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park, and select Playhouse alumni will take the stage during the second half. The evening will celebrate the local community theater — a New Castle staple since 1958 — performing the best of Broadway and pop.
The Mini Stars will feature Elijah Groves, Ava Conti, Tishy Hornsby, Jacob Benson, Nicole Collins, Lydia Ubry, Trevor Kinnear and Gene Metro.
New Castle Playhouse performers and alumni will include Kali Davies-Anderson, Maria Cade, Mark and Kassie McConnell, Justin Stanek, Ally Grande and Jeffrey Hall, Brady Flamino and Hans Kraus.
“The New Castle Playhouse embraced me when I was a freshman in high school,” said Jeff Feola, concert series coordinator and event host. “It was a great escape to a community that accepts all humans of all kinds.
“It was the place I learned teamwork, camaraderie, collaboration and friendship, and it prepared me to go out into the world as a professional, so of course I wanted to dedicate a night to the Playhouse and showcase the amazing talent we are fostering right here in our very own town.”
The evening will be directed by Vaughn Hudspath, an educator in the Riverside Beaver County School District for over 25 years who serves as the executive producer of the Riverside musical program. He is a major proponent for the arts throughout Pennsylvania and works with a number of organizations advocating artistic opportunities for young people.
Hudspath is the former president of the New Castle Playhouse, where he created a variety of youth programming that has been recognized by the governor of Pennsylvania and the state House of Representatives. These initiatives include the NCP Mini Stars, Stars of Tomorrow and the Rising Star Theater Workshops, which are celebrating 20 years. He is a personal fitness and motivational trainer at It’s Time Fitness, as well as an international education consultant for National Geographic. Hudspath is also a professional entertainer represented by Sound Advice Entertainment in Pittsburgh.
An intermission show will be performed by the Pennsylvania Martial Arts Academy, featuring ages 3 to 13, from the “Lil’Dragons” to black belts. They’ll be showing off their TaeKwonDo skills, as well as a demonstration of weapons. Owned by Dorothy VanDusen, the academy is dedicated to passing the ancient art of TaeKwonDo on to the next generation.
Food trucks for the evening will be Chick-Fil-A and Truckin’ Triangles. There also will be a limited menu from The Confluence, and VentiSei Winery will be selling a variety of wine pouches and canned beer. Wine bottles will be available for purchase to go. No glass is permitted in Riverwalk Park.
Additional vendors include a New Castle favorite, Papa Gelateria & Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn. Also on site will be Caricatures by Paris, face painting by Hopes Majesty and free smiley cookies provided by Eat’n Park.
The series will continue on July 23 with The Zoo, delivering the best in rock from the ‘70s, the ‘80s and today’s dance hits. July 30 features the Pittsburgh ‘80s tribute band, Totally 80s. Youngstown’s The Labra Brothers return to the Riverwalk Stage on Aug. 13 with their Latin funk vibe. Western Pennsylvania’s nostalgic ‘My so-called 90s Band’ brings a full band featuring ‘90s classic music on Aug. 20. Closing out the series on Aug. 27 is Youngstown’s Total Package Band, with a set featuring R&B, Motown, rock and oldies.
Each concert is 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle. Visit the New Visions for Lawrence County tent to participate in a 50/50 raffle that will help support the series and other community events downtown. Additional raffles include an opportunity to win Two Premium Tickets to Broadway in Pittsburgh’s “Hamilton: An American Musical” with an overnight stay at the Drury Inn in downtown Pittsburgh, as well as four Pittsburgh Pirates tickets with Hyundai Club Access, parking passes, dinner, snacks, all seated behind home plate and within talking distance to the Pirates dugout. Minimum donations are $50 and will be announced on Aug. 27.
All concerts are free to the public and made possible through the support of the City of New Castle and New Visions, Visit Lawrence County, the Downtown Business Association, Hoyt Center for the Arts, the Williams-Cleaveland Company and Hessprint Graphics Associates, LLC.
