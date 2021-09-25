If you're going ... The New Castle Playhouse will present Neil Simon's comedy "Fools" Oct. 1-3 and 7-10 at the t…

Phillip Clark Jr. wasn’t going to play a “Fool.”

At least not until the time was right.

His time comes next week, when the New Castle Playhouse returns with its first post-COVID shutdown performance, Neil Simon’s comedy “Fools,” taking the stage Oct. 1 through 10.

“We’ve been dying to reopen, but we don’t want anyone dying because we reopened,” said Clark, who serves as president of the Playhouse board, and also plays the role of Dr. Nikolai Zubritsky in the production.

In order to insure the health and safety of all involved, the Playhouse has established a strict COVID-19 protocol for those on stage and in the audience.

Taking their cue from Broadway and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, both of which resumed in-person performances this month, as well as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Playhouse required those auditioning to be vaccinated.

Audience members must have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Masks will be required for all patrons whenever “bodies are in motion” in common areas including the lobby, aisles and restrooms. When seated, only those who are fully vaccinated will have the option of removing their masks.

In addition, “Fools,” a smaller production that would normally be performed in the Annex, will take place on the Playhouse’s main stage to allow for social distancing. Clark noted that additional disinfecting of the facility will take place and hand sanitizer will be available.

“We believe the time has come that we can perform safely,” Clark said. “We believe enough people have been vaccinated to allow us to have an audience, and we believe in the vaccine’s effectiveness.

“We had very little pushback when we had auditions,” he added, explaining that because crew members, unlike performers, could be masked, they were not required to be vaccinated.

While being without revenue from ticket sales since March 2020, the Playhouse is “doing all right” financially, Clark said.

“We’ve had extremely generous support,” Clark said, expressing gratitude for donations from board members, the community at large and the Mae Emma Hoyt Foundation as well as a Shuttered Venue Grant from the federal government. “That support allowed us to stay alive.”

So did measures taken by the organization such as shutting off hot water tanks and adjusting heat and air conditioning to save on utility bills.

“We remained lean through it all because we believe in the art we provide to the community. It’s important not only to the community, but also to the actors, the stage crew, everyone involved,” Clark said. “It’s a service we felt bad we weren’t able to provide, but we believe we’ve weathered the storm and put the worst behind us.”

When the lights go back up next week, audiences will witness a play chosen specifically because of its lighthearted silliness.

“Fools” tells the story of the small village of Kulyenchikov, Ukraine, during the late 19th century. Schoolteacher Leon Steponovich Tolchinsky has taken a new job educating Sophia, the daughter of Dr. Zubritsky and his wife, Lenya. However, he soon learns that there is a centuries-old curse on the village that makes everyone stupid.

While Leon begins to fall in love with Sophia, the curse makes it impossible for her and other villagers to leave the town or grasp the concept of love. Unfortunately, Leon only has 24 hours before he too will fall victim to the curse.

“We realize COVID has caused many woes, so we wanted to do something funny, we weren’t going to do ‘Death of a Salesman’ or ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’” Clark said.

“Really silly is the only word for it,” added director Peggy Hanna, relating the “urban legend” that Neil Simon intended for the play not to be successful because the playwright, who was married five times, was going through a divorce and didn’t want to share any profits with his soon-to-be ex.

“It did play on Broadway for 40-some performances, but then kind of fell off the radar, only to be found by community theater groups,” she continued. “It does have a lot of laughs, a happy ending and a love-conquers-all message, which is something I think we all need right now.”

With a cast of 10, a “bare bones” set and a small crew, “Fools” was also perfect as a way for those on both sides of the curtain to “stick their toes back in the water,” Hanna said, adding that the performance is dedicated to the late Paul Angelucci, a Playhouse regular and musical director at Shenango High School, who died in May.

“We realize some people may still be hesitant to venture in to the theater, not everyone’s ready yet, but we’re making it as safe as possible and we promise you’ll have a good time,” Hanna said. “We’re starting with a small production and a plan to forge ahead.”

Next on the Playhouse’s performance list is “Elf,” set to take the stage Dec. 10-19.

But for the next two weeks, the plan is to be a little “Fool”-ish.

“I’d forgotten what it’s like to memorize 50 pages of lines, but it feels wonderful to be back,” Clark said. “When something you love to do is suddenly taken away for 18 months, you realize how much it means to you. and when you get it back, it’s such a feeling of elation.”

