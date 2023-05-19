The New Castle Playhouse will have a "Feel the Music!" Rising Stars Theatre Camp for youth ages 7 to 18.
The camp provides a week-long theater experience with vocal, dance and general theater instruction. At the end of the week, participants will celebrate with a performance.
The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19-23 with the performance on June 24. Tuition is $200. Payment can be made via credit card by calling (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or by mailing a check to The New Castle Playhouse, 212 East Long Ave., New Castle, PA 16101, ATTN: Rising Stars.
Payment is due by June 19. For more information, visit the website at newcastleplayhouse.org.
