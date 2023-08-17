Don’t expect Alice. She wasn’t invited to “The Mad Tea Party.”
But a lot of familiar Wonderland characters will be part of the youth production opening tomorrow at the New Castle Playhouse’s Annex Theater.
“It’s kind of making me mad, in the silly way. I’d forgotten how silly this play – and all the Wonderland stories – are,” said director Peggy Hanna, noting that she had to explain to a few of her young actors that mad doesn’t always mean angry.
Based on the Wonderland books by Lewis Carroll, and featuring what Hanna lovingly calls “the same weirdness,” “The Mad Tea Party” tells of the stoppage of Time at tea time, forcing the characters to figure out how to fix the problem.
“There’s a lot of silliness and sometimes things don’t make sense, but they’re not supposed to,” Hanna explained. “It’ really cute and different and we don’t even mention Alice. It all takes place before she shows up. The focus is on other characters like the White Rabbit, March Hare and the Jabberwock.
“It’s not all about Alice this time,” the director continued. “That allows the other characters to develop more without that little blonde girl causing problems.”
Hanna’s cast of 36 includes new and veteran youth performers. Taking a show that traditionally has a large cast with 13 speaking roles, Hanna expanded the ensemble parts to give more children an opportunity to be on stage.
“That’s always one of my goals, to give as many as possible a taste of what theater is like. They see the amount of time that’s involved, and the amount of time you sometimes have to spend at rehearsal before we get to you,” she said.
Noting that 82 children auditioned to be in the show, Hanna explained that the size of the annex limits the number of actors who can be included in a production.
“But, luckily, this playwright (Brian D. Taylor) gives us some leeway that allows us to use as many kids as we can. There’s definitely a lot of kids with a thirst and hunger to do theater and we want to provide that opportunity for them,” she continued, added that young people are also assisting with costumes, sets, tech and stage management for the show.
“Working with kids, it’s always an adventure, but it’s what I prefer. It’s just a different level of excitement, and it gives the rest of us hoping of retiring one day and knowing that the show will go on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.