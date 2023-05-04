The New Castle Playhouse is holding auditions for two productions, “Children of Eden” for those 10 and up and “The Mad Tea Party” for ages 5 to 18.
Directed by Brent Rodgers, “Children of Eden” from musical theater greats Stephen Schwartz and John Caird is an inspirational musical about parents, children and faith, not to mention centuries of unresolved family business.
Adam, Eve, Noah and the “Father” who created them deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children. The show ultimately delivers a bittersweet, but inspiring message that “the hardest part of love... is letting go.”
Audition dates are May 6 and 7 with those ages 10 to 14 scheduled at 1 to 2 p.m. and those ages 15 and up scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m.
An accompanist will be provided. Prepare a vocal selection from a Broadway show (no longer than one minute) that shows the extent of vocal range. Bring sheet music in a binder. Selections from the show are permitted, but not required. Those auditioning may sing with an accompaniment track (no vocal track). No a cappella permitted.
Show dates are July 14-16 and 20-23.
“The Mad Tea Party,” directed by Peggy Hanna, features Lewis Carroll’s wonderland characters brought together by playwright Brian D. Taylor. Mad Hatter, Dormouse and March Hare meet for a tea party to honor Time, who has forgiven the Hatter and set time right once again. When the Jabberwock comes and wreaks havoc, the tea party guests decide that something must be done.
Auditions are set for 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. June 4. Those auditioning do not need to attend both sessions. Roles are available for youth performers ages 5-18.
Show dates are Aug. 18-20 and 24-27.
More information and audition forms are available at newcastleplayhouse.org or by calling (724) 654-3437.
