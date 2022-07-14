Michael Cavalier knew “Our Song” was his melody.

Returning to the stage after a three-year hiatus, the long-time director known for his “big spectacle, over-the-top shows” chose a “small little chamber musical.”

Featuring an eight-member cast, Neil Simon’s “They’re Playing Our Song” opens Friday at the New Castle Playhouse.

“No one ever does this show,” explained Cavalier, a Neshannock High School English teacher who retired from his role as the district’s musical director this year. “I believe we are the only theater group in the U.S. doing it right now and no one else is doing it for the next couple of months.”

Telling the comic love story of an established composer and an aspiring young lyricist, “Our Song” features music by Marvin Hamlisch with lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager. The show is loosely based on the relationship between Hamlisch and Sager, who were couple at the time the musical was written.

It’s a tale Cavalier likes because it’s not a familiar one.

“Audiences are not going to come in knowing the ending,” he explained. “People know ‘Oklahoma.’ They know how it ends. Unless you’ve done some research you’re not going to know how this one ends.

“It’s really different. It’s a Neil Simon play but with music,” Cavalier continued. “Usually in a musical, the script isn’t as important as the music, but with this one, the script is the backbone.

“It’s a really fun, cute show,” he added. “It’s small, but it’s got a bigger feel.”

While Cavalier is keeping it small for his return to theater, it doesn’t mean there aren’t special touches.

The show’s male lead, Vernon, is a pianist, but the actor playing him usually isn’t, meaning the music has to be “faked.” However, the Playhouse’s leading man Joseph Bandi is an accomplished pianist and is actually playing the baby grand.

“It adds a new dimension,” said Cavalier who last directed in 2019, leading the Playhouse’s production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” With “Sweet Charity” set to take the stage at Neshannock in the spring of 2020, COVID forced a cancellation six days before opening night.

In 2021, Neshannock opted not to produce a musical and Cavalier didn’t do any Playhouse shows.

“It’s kinda weird, to do this for 41 years, then take time off. It’s all coming back, it just feels weird. Being an English teacher, I should find a better word, but it’s just weird,” Cavalier explained. “It’s kind of like going back to your childhood home now that another family is living there. It’s the same house, but it’s different.”