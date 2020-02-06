NEW CASTLE — Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, has announced its first location in New Castle.
The club opened its doors Jan. 30, and is located at 2551 W. State St. in Union Township.
Planet Fitness is celebrating the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Attendees will celebrate with Iceburgh, the official mascot of the Pittsburgh Penguins, while enjoying live music from a local DJ, complimentary pizza and cupcakes, giveaways, and raffle prizes including a one-year free PF Black Card® membership, Yeti cooler, Pittsburgh Penguins apparel, and more. New members can now join for just $1 down and then $10 a month with no commitment, or $0 down and $22.99 a month for a PF Black Card® through Feb. 13.
The new Planet Fitness is 20,287 square feet and will offer state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth, and more. The facility will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Judgement Free fitness experience to New Castle,” said Planet Fitness franchisee, Chad Fitton. “At Planet Fitness, we welcome anyone at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable, and non-intimidating environment. With memberships starting at just $10 a month, you can get an affordable membership at a high-quality fitness center. We encourage you to come and get a tour of our new Planet Fitness in New Castle and see what our unique Judgement Free Zone is all about.”
Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Membership includes a variety of other benefits including free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the pe@pf® program. In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it’s okay to treat yourself.
The PF Black Card® membership, which is $22.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,800+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, as well as access to massage beds and chairs, tanning, and other benefits.
Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with “Planet of Triumphs,” an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. The Planet of Triumphs online platform allows members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company’s belief that ‘everyone belongs.’ Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.
For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/PlanetFitness).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.