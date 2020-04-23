Pizza Joe's giving away free pizza

Pizza Joe's is teaming up with its customers to give away free pizza.
Every Tuesday from now through May 26, each Pizza Joe's location will distribute 20 free-pizza certificates among its customers that they, in turn, can share or keep for their own families.
Dubbed The World Changer, Pizza Eater campaign, the initiative will disperse more than 4,000 certificates.
“The hope is that our customers are going to reach people in their world who truly need a boost and provide the free pizza as a gesture of positivity and kindness,” said Katie Seminara-DeToro, Classi-Co Foods, CMO. “Maybe our customers have neighbors who are working the front lines in medical facilities or are cashiers at a grocery store.
"Everyone knows someone who could use a free pizza, either because they are financially pinched or because they need a reminder that people are grateful for the jobs they are doing.”
Customers who receive World Changer, Pizza Eater certificates can enter to win a World Changer, Pizza Eater T-shirt for themselves. Pizza Joe’s wants to see who customers give their free pizzas to and encourage them to share social distance selfies.
Tag Pizza Joe’s on Instagram or Facebook and use the hashtag #worldchangerpizzaeater to enter. Pizza Joe’s will select winners from the entries and looks forward to sharing the stories received.
“We always need feel-good stories, but positive stories seem more important at this time,” Seminara-DeToro said. “Each of us has the power to change the world around us and we hope this small gesture does that for many people in our service area.
"We are thankful to have remained open during this national crisis and are forever grateful to the communities who have helped us weather the storm.”
