Pizza Joe's celebrates 40 years in November

Pizza Joe’s started 40 years ago in a 600-square-foot unit with a handful of toppings, homemade tomato sauce, a few sizes of pizza, and a lot of family support.
The regional chain based in New Castle opened its first location on Nov. 10, 1980, next to the childhood home of founder Joseph “Pizza Joe” Seminara.
“My mother was an excellent pizza maker and I had many family members in the grocery business, as well as an aunt who owned a pizza shop in Youngstown,” said Seminara of his interest in opening his own business.
After that first shop’s success, Seminara said community and family support drove him to open additional locations.
“I was fortunate to have help from my parents, my wife, and siblings right out of the gate, and once we saw customers returning time and time again we knew we had something special and that additional shops could be a possibility,” he said.
Forty years later, Pizza Joe’s has 42 locations in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, and Seminara is still working each day in his business.
“This year especially, we are grateful for being in the pizza industry and for our customers,” Seminara said. “We know others in the food industry have not fared as well as those of us in the pizza space, and to be celebrating 40 years in such a tumultuous time makes us extremely humbled.”
To celebrate and thank customers, all Pizza Joe’s locations are offering throwback pricing dates in November. Each Tuesday throughout the month will feature one menu item at its original 1980 price.
The promotion kicks off Nov. 3 with 99-cent pepperoni rolls. Due to the deep discount on items, they are limited two per customer for carry-out or dine-in service only, while supplies last. Additionally, every location will give away 40th anniversary prize packs each Friday in November.
For additional information, visit pizzajoes.com or contact the Pizza Joe’s corporate office at (724) 658-1716.
