Pizza Joe’s has a new website page on which customers can find updates for each Pizza Joe’s location in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio during the COVID-19 stay at home orders.
When visiting the Pizza Joe’s homepage — www.pizzajoes.com — a pop-up screen directs visitors to the COVID-19 updates page.
The page will be amended on a frequent basis and provides customers information regarding reduced hours, closures, and service changes at individual locations.
“We are fortunate to be operational and offering carryout, curbside, and delivery services to our customers,” said Katie Seminara-DeToro, CMO Pizza Joe’s Corporate.
“Each of our locations is taking things one day at a time and are adapting to all guidelines set forth by Pennsylvania and Ohio officials, as well as the CDC. We continue to put safety at the forefront of our service and look to remain operational through these challenging times.”
For more information please contact Katie Seminara-DeToro, katherine@pizzajoes.com or call our corporate offices at (724) 658-1716.
