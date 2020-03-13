Pisanki, palm weaving workshop planned

The Polish Americans of Lawrence County will hold a workshop on Easter egg decorating and palm weaving March 28 at The Spiritual Path Church.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the social hall of the church, which is located at 2041 Moravia St.
Pisanki are eggs created using a wax-resist method of decorating, using colorful dyes and melted wax and the head of a pin. The markings made upon the eggshell are symbolic of stars, flowers, crosses and patterns involving religion and eternity.
In Christian religion, the palm represents the biblical story of Jesus’s ride through Jerusalem. This is celebrated in the Palm Sunday gospel, which depicts people waving palm branches to honor Jesus. The custom of bringing blessed palms into the home commemorates this event. The braiding or weaving of palms is a tradition which creates small religious symbols to increase devotion and to protect the home and family from evil.
A light lunch will be provided at the workshop. A donation of $10 is requested to cover the cost of the materials. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. To reserve a spot, call (724) 971-6384 by March 25.
The Polish Americans of Lawrence County is a local organization promoting the cultural and traditional background of Polish heritage.
