“Pippin” has found his corner of the sky — on the New Castle High School stage.
With music by Stephen Schwartz and choreography by Bob Fosse, the musical details a young prince’s search for passion and adventure.
“It’s a show that will have you laughing and crying at the same time, but it also has a deep meaning. I think we’ve all asked ‘where is my corner of the sky?’” explained New Castle musical director Robert Lee, referring to “Pippin’s” signature song composed by Schwartz, a Carnegie Mellon University graduate best known for his music for “Wicked.”
Lee noted that Schwartz also wrote the music for “Godspell,” which Laurel High School is staging this weekend.
“I think it’s great that audiences can see two Schwartz shows in one weekend,” Lee said.
While Lee usually selects each year’s production well in advance, this time he waited until after auditions.
“I wanted to see what best fit the talent, and we had the cast for this,” he explained.
“Pippin” features the fancy footwork of Fosse, another stage legend who not only choreographed but directed the show’s original 1972 Broadway production.
“Anything with Fosse is challenging, the dancers have to be able to channel his style, but I think our choreographer (Marquita Rice) has met the challenge,” Lee said.
He noted that “Pippin’s” 2013 Broadway revival featured a circus setting, some of which Lee plans to incorporate into New Castle’s production.
“I’m used to working with a large cast of 60 or 70, but with this show it’s under 25, so we’ve had to figure out the best use of our large space for staging and blocking,” Lee explained.
The large auditorium, which seats more than 1,100, comes in handy for social distancing of audience members.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performances May 13, 14 and 15 will be sold at the door. All in attendance will be required to wear masks.
“With the pandemic, everyone’s doing something different and what they feel is best for their district,” Lee said, noting “sports has their governing body to make the rules, but with this there’s no governing body. I just feel we’re very blessed that the district allows us to do it and wants us to have a show.
“I’m happy live theater is back,” he added. “It’s been long enough since any of us have had our senses filled with live theater.”
TICKETS: New Castle High School will present “Pippin” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Tickets will be sold at the door. All in attendance will be required to wear masks and groups will be seated socially distanced.
SYNOPSIS: “Pippin” tells the story of the title character, a young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life. Trying to find his “Corner of the Sky” and to prove his loyalty to his distracted father, King Charles, Pippin goes to war. But when the Leading Player convinces the prince to fight tyranny, Pippin kills Charles and takes over the throne.
Realizing his mistake, Pippin begs the Leading Player to bring his father back to life, and she obliges. The prince then falls in love with Catherine, a widow with a young son, and (much to the Leading Player’s chagrin), Pippin struggles to decide whether he should settle down and pursue a peaceful life or continuing seeking a life of adventure.
CAST LIST: Leading Player, Lazaro Lopez; Pippin, Manny Gingrass; Berthe, Montia Hall; Catherine, Peyton Rodgers; Fastrada, Olivia Pierce; Charles, Lane Lightner; Lewis, Renee Lopez; Theo, Jaxon Campbell.
The Players (in alphabetical order): Amelia Pope, Ava Pierce, Cassidy Rosser, Ethan Bradley, Hailey Sachetti, Jenna Holmes, Katelynn DeBourelando, Madelynn Hanna, Montana Pastore and Paydon Greathouse.
Stage crew: Emily Glovier, Michael Intzes, Xandra Graziani and Nicholas Bogaert-Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.