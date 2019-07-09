Pickling spices and pickled vegetables will be featured this week at the Fresh Marketplace @New Wilmington Center
The farmer’s market, located at Chestnut and Vine streets is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a demonstration on how to pickle fresh vegetables from 10 to 11 a.m.
The children’s craft is a felted pickle ornament for the Christmas tree.
Pine Valley Boys, an old-time Bluegrass band, will provide live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The concert is sponsored in part by Shenango On The Green
Approximately 30 vendors sell organic produces, grass-fed Angus beef, pasture-raised pork and poultry, baked good, and a variety of items.
Prepared food will be by Haitian Sensation and Kitty’s Krepes as well as the Fresh Marketplace Grill which will serve pickled vegetables to enhance their entrees
YogaFirst Studio brings complimentary yoga at 9 a.m. and chair massage throughout the day by Amber Baker.
For more information visit www.nwfreshmarketplace.org.
