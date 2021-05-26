Photographer doesn't let being deaf stop him

By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
SHARON — Because he was born deaf, Zion Harper has to communicate mostly through sign language and writing — but he also has an eye for photography.
As the owner of Zion Grant Photography in Hubbard, Ohio, the Sharon native has photographed everything from senior pictures to family photos to weddings. And, like his deafness, the photographer’s passion is also something that has followed him throughout his life.
Harper’s interest in photography began when he was 2, when his mother Crystal Johnson gave Harper her cell phone to take pictures with. Starting small, Harper said he would shoot things around his home such as flowers, his betta fish and bugs outside.
Later age 7, Harper’s mother came home with a 35mm camera and showed Harper how to use it, which only fueled his photographic interests.
“Of course,” Harper said, “Within two days it became my camera, not my mother’s anymore.”
At the age of 15, Harper’s mother surprised him with a Canon camera bundle, which included camera lenses, a case, tripod and printer. By this point, Harper was attending the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, which allowed him to take even more pictures including friends, sporting events, school activities, class pictures and senior pictures.
Harper turned his passion for photography into a business, Zion Grant Photography, which he’s operated for the past seven years. Though people sometimes avoid doing business with a deaf person, Harper said the majority of people, both hearing and deaf, embrace him.
Though he can communicate through email and sign-language, Harper said hearing aids can help with awareness of his surroundings, while he also recommended other deaf people learn some speech, instead of becoming mute.
“Not that I am ashamed of being deaf, but it helps you to communicate better with hearing people,” Harper said.
Harper’s efforts to establish himself despite his deafness were recognized last year by the Zion Education Center in Farrell, which he attended as a child.
To celebrate the center’s 25th anniversary, a dinner was held last November, during which CEO Dr. April Torrence said Harper was presented the first Zion Scholar of the Year Award.
The award recognizes children who attended Zion Education Center — which serves children 5 years old or younger — who are now adults that have excelled in academics, made a positive impact in the community, and excelled in their career.
In Harper’s case, Torrence said she remembered when the photographer first came to the center as an infant.
“If you remember Charlton Heston coming down the mountain with the 10 commandments, that’s how his mother came to us with two boards of what to do and what not to do,” Torrence said, referring to the film “The Ten Commandments.”
Torrence remained in contact with Harper and his family over the years, and saw Harper started his own photography business through social media, which helped share his work and provide some publicity.
Harper has even shot some photos of Torrence’s daughter Cynthia Torrence, who operates a business of her own, “NIU Juice.”
“I was initially surprised at first, but it’s come to the point where he’s really become our go-to guy,” Torrence said.
Harper said he was “shocked, surprised, excited and speechless” to receive the award, but happy since he wants to use his story to encourage other deaf people to achieve their dreams.
“God has blessed each person in the world with a special talent,” Harper said. “It’s up to you to maximize.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.