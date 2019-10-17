2019-20 trapping seasons approved by the Pennsylvania Game Commission:
Beavers: Dec. 26-March 31 (limits vary by area)
Bobcats: Dec. 21-Jan. 12 (one per year)
Coyotes and foxes: Oct. 27-Feb. 23 (no limit)
Coyotes and foxes (cable restraints): Dec. 26-Feb. 23 (participants must pass cable restraint certification)
Fishers: Dec. 21-Jan. 5 (One per year using a special permit)
Minks and muskrats: Nov. 23-Jan. 12 (no limit)
Opossum: Oct. 27-Feb. 23 (no limit)
Raccoons: Oct. 27-Feb. 23 (no limit)
River otters: Feb. 15-22 in management units 3C and 3D only with special permit)
Striped skunks: Oct. 27-Feb. 23 (no limit)
Weasels: Oct. 27-Feb. 23 (no limit)
