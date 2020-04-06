Nature has no cancelled performances this season and the calls of frogs and toads are right on schedule.
Many people are not straying far from home and are enjoying the symphony of the spring peepers as they serenade listeners with their joy that spring has finally arrived. On some evenings, wood frogs and american toads are also joining the chorus. Many only have to open a window or step outside to enjoy it.
The Pennsylvania Amphibian and Reptile Survey is asking anyone who is outside listening to record the calls they hear and email or upload them to www.paherpsurvey.org, or send photos when they see these animals. Identifying the species is easy on the PARS website or you may contact Mark Lethaby at nw@paherpsurvey.org with questions.
Volunteers are needed to assist in efforts to conserve amphibians and reptiles. Herpetological species need to be vouchered by audio or photo in each of the 56 USGS blocks into which Lawrence County is divided. The aim is to identify all the species of amphibians and reptiles in the state by region, county and block. Amateur “field herpers” can help determine what species we still have and what species have disappeared.
PARS is a joint effort of the Mid-Atlantic Center for Herpetology and Conservation and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
