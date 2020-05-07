Pennsylvania American Water supports LCCAP food program

Pennsylvania American Water has donated $10,000 to support the food distribution program of Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
“There has never been a more critical time in our country to support one another or lend a charitable hand to our communities and our neighbors in need,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “We know our customers, employees, and neighbors have all been personally impacted by this public health emergency. While we continue working around the clock to provide essential water and wastewater services to 2.4 million people across the Commonwealth, we also want to support the important work of the non-profit organizations helping people get through this emergency through meals and social support services.”
LCCAP is responding to a newly emerged need to feed the most vulnerable senior citizens, disabled adults, and low-income families with children who are isolated in their homes in compliance with the COVID-19 recommendation to self-quarantine so as not to be exposed to the coronavirus.
“On behalf of the City of New Castle, I want to thank Pennsylvania American Water for their generous donation. Hundreds of families throughout New Castle are experiencing a myriad of hardships, and access to affordable food is definitely at the top of the list,” said New Castle Mayor Chris Frye. “This contribution will help alleviate the stress families are feeling as a result of income loss due to COVID-19.”
Through its Temporary Emergency Assistance through Meals program, LCCAP is providing a week’s worth of meals to 200 at-risk seniors and disabled adults. Meals and other supplies such as toilet paper, and other household supplies are provided to more than 100 vulnerable families each week.
“During these uncertain and critical times, LCCAP is pleased to partner with Pennsylvania American Water to help ensure that disadvantaged and homebound people of Lawrence County overcome obstacles, such as the instability of food supplies and other basic needs,” said LCCAP CEO Tom Scott. “Serving these needs is only accomplished through partnerships, with the generosity of organizations such as Pennsylvania American Water.”
