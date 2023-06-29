The Lawrence County Historical Society will host a special presentation from PennDOT archaeologist T. Arron Kotlensky at 7 p.m. July 10.
The talk, “Trial by Sweat and Slag: Hard Lessons in Archaeology at the West Point Foundry’s Blast Furnace,” will be held in the Medure History Annex at the historical society’s 408 N. Jefferson St. building.
It will detail Kotlensky’s investigation into the historic blast furnace at the West Point Foundry in Cold Spring, New York.
Between 2004 and 2005, Kotlensky and a team of graduate students from Michigan Tech’s Industrial Archaeology and Heritage program did an archaeological exploration of the charcoal-fueled furnace.
The presentation will go over the discoveries made from the exploration.
Kotlensky, who is the PennDOT archaeologist for Districts 11 and 1, has been an active member of the Society for Industrial Archeology since 2004, earning the Robert M. Vogel Prize in 2014 for his work on the West Point Foundry project.
