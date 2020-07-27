HARRISBURG — PennDOT announced Friday expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards and learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Effective immediately, expiration dates for ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16 through Aug. 31 are extended to Aug. 31. These extensions are in addition to those announced on June 25.
A camera card is considered a driver’s license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver’s license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through Aug. 31.
Additionally, limited services are available at some Driver License and Photo License Centers. For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
