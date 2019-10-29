PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and AAA East Central partnered with Westwood Elementary to promote pedestrian safety to students as they prepare to celebrate the Halloween holiday.
Ahead of Halloween, the safety partners hosted a pedestrian safety focused “fashion show” at the school to demonstrate adjustments families can make to their child’s costumes, in an effort to be more visible while walking outside.
Simple adjustments can be made to costumes to enhance visibility, including using a flashlight, light-up bag, glow stick, and reflective tape. Additional ways to increase visibility are to wear light colored costumes and use face paint instead of masks.
According to PennDOT statistics, in 2018 there were 37 crashes in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties on Oct. 31.
Last year, there were 378 crashes statewide on Halloween.
With trick-or-treat festivities underway, drivers can expect to see many more pedestrians on the roadway.
Often it can be difficult for motorists to see pedestrians at night, especially small children wearing costumes.
Pedestrians are much more vulnerable in a crash than vehicles.
From 2014 to 2018, there were 242 pedestrian crashes statewide from the weekend prior to Halloween until the weekend following the holiday.
PennDOT offers Halloween driving safety tips including:
•Plan ahead and give yourself extra time to travel.
•Utilize your vehicle’s headlights when necessary.
•Slow down at crosswalks and intersections.
•Come to a complete stop when approaching traffic lights and stop signs.
•Avoid distractions; do not text and drive.
PennDOT has created a fact sheet to remind pedestrians best practices for Trick-Or-Treaters. The sheet references easy visibility, safe walking and properly crossing the street.
It is important for motorists to maintain awareness of the pedestrians participating in trick-or-treat activities and designate a sober driver during celebrations.
For more information on pedestrian safety, visit www.penndot.gov/Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.