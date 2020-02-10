Penn Power employees, United Way team with comedy event

In Lawrence County, nearly half of families are just one hardship away from being in financial trouble.
Forty-two percent of county families fall into the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) category, as set by the Pennsylvania network of United Ways. That, according to United Way of Lawrence County Executive Director Gayle Young, means they are about one tragedy away from being homeless or hungry.
A March fundraiser by Penn Power employees and coordinated by the United Way is setting out to make sure no stomachs go empty because someone can’t afford or have access to food.
Dine Out for Hunger, set for 6 to 10 p.m. March 7 at The Villa Banquet Center in Shenango Township, will raise money to fight hunger in the county with all proceeds benefiting the City Rescue Mission and Lawrence County Empty Bowls, a children’s summer food program. The event will include dinner by Medure’s Catering, a cash bar and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at uwlawcty.org/upcoming-events/harvest-for-hunger or by dropping off or mailing a check to the United Way’s office at 223 N. Mercer St.
Vocal impressionist Randy Velez will entertain the crowd as he sings across the decades and top 40 charts.
“He does his normal show,” John Greenwood, board member for the county United Way, said. “It’s just a fun social gathering for anyone who’s interested for a night out at Medure’s. It’s good food for a good cause.”
Velez has opened for the likes of Donnie Iris, internationally acclaimed pianist Marvin Goldstein and national fiddle champion and former Patsy Cline band member Curtis Lee. Velez performs from his nearly 400-song repertoire in multiple genres ranging from country and funk to tributes for Elvis Presley.
The event is in its second year. Last year, it was held at the Polish Falcons hall on Sheep Hill and about $1,500 was raised. The move in venue was necessary to attract a bigger crowd and also gives the United Way more flexibility, as the organization is hosting its 13th annual women’s conference that morning at The Villa Banquet Center.
Dine Out for Hunger is the brainchild of county resident and Penn Power employee Deb McGlothlin, who is a longtime employee of Penn Power as a distribution technician.
“She kind of got the idea,” said Greenwood, who handles regional and external affairs for FirstEnergy (Penn Power is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., which is based in Akron, Ohio.). FirstEnergy employees raise money for the company’s internal campaign, Harvest for Hunger. The Dine Out for Hunger event was the biggest contributor to last year’s effort, which also includes smaller campaigns like selling sandwiches.
“A number of employees got together on their own time. The United Way partnered with them,” Greenwood added.
McGlothlin and other Penn Power employees will be volunteering at the event, along with workers from the United Way, which is coordinating the evening.
“What we’re doing is working with them,” Young said. “They asked us to help promote it and administer the event.”
In all, proceeds will be split equally between the City Rescue Mission and Empty Bowls.
“We’re very happy to support those two causes,” Greenwood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.