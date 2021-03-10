BY MICHAEL ROKNICK
Penn Power Co. has entered the home construction business, offering a prime location with great views – for birds.
The utility constructed a new 5-square-foot wooden nesting platform atop an existing utility pole.
Located in Mercer County’s Sugar Grove Township, close to the village of Osgood, its size and setting is ideal for osprey as it’s near the Little Shenango River. Osprey, migratory birds, feed almost entirely on fish.
“Ospreys are expected to return to the area within the next two weeks,’’ Lauren Siburkis, a utility spokeswoman said.
Among birds of prey, ospreys are smaller than bald eagles but bigger than red-tailed hawks. Osprey build huge nests next to rivers and lakes to stay close to their food supply.
Utility poles near bodies of water make ideal nesting sites for the birds – and that creates problems.
With razor-sharp talons and pointed beaks, osprey can easily slice open power lines strung next to their nests. That can not only knock out electricity for utility customers, it’s often fatal for the birds.
To prevent that Penn Power on Wednesday constructed nest platform atop an existing 55-foot utility pole above the utility’s equipment.
Further, construction workers added insulation to protect birds while flying on and off the platform, Siburkis said. Workers using bucket trucks took two hours to build the platform. Last year, the company removed two parallel wooden arms on existing utility poles next to Shenango Lake in Clark.
The dual arms, which were replaced with a single-arm alignment, were great nesting grounds for ospreys but caused outages for utility customers when the birds carved up electric lines.
State Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township, endorsed the project.
“Building these nesting boxes is beneficial not only to ospreys who will be protected from electrocution by power lines, but to residents in local communities who would otherwise put themselves at risk for frequent episodes of disruptive power outages,” Wentling said.
Wentling, who said he’s been working on the osprey situation for many years, noted the local project sits close to the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad’s “KO” junction.
Built in 1887, the 3.5-mile Osgood-to-Greenville section of the B&LE closely follows the Little Shenango River and the-now defunct Erie Extension Canal.
The B&LE once intersected at Osgood with the New York Central System, later the Penn Central Railroad and finally Conrail, which abandoned the line in 1988, Wentling said.
“I am beyond thrilled that our pioneering efforts to protect this once-endangered raptor continue to be successful and that our partnership continues to expand throughout our region, western Pennsylvania, statewide, and now includes our historic KO railroad junction,” he said.
