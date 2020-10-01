Pearson Park will host one of six Making Strides Against Breast Cancer “walks” scheduled for this month.
Sponsored by the American Cancer Society, the walks will feature displays offering information about breast cancer interspersed with tributes that honor those who are battling or have beat breast cancer and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives.
The displays will be at Pearson Park, Sharon’s Buhl Park and three other western Pennsylvania facilities from Oct. 17-30.
“We wanted to bring the walk to the people instead of the people to the walk,” American Cancer Society Senior Community Development Manager Michelle Ducharme said. “By hosting walking areas in local parks, people can participate alone or with their local Strides Team, showing their pink as they help us in the fight to create a world without breast cancer.”
While everyone is welcome and encouraged to visit the local displays for free beginning Oct. 17, the American Cancer Society hopes that people will support its mission by forming a Strides Team, supporting an existing team, or honoring a loved one with a Pink Pinwheel Tribute.
“Cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither has the work of the American Cancer Society,” Ducharme said. “We continue to engage with people where they live, serving patients as we attack cancer from every angle through research, education, advocacy, and patient services.
“Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in American women. We must not let COVID-19 impact our ability to support people in every community who have been affected by breast cancer, whether they’re currently dealing with a diagnosis, may face one in the future, or will avoid it altogether because of education and risk reduction.”
Roughly 1,500 cancer survivors, patients, their caregivers, families, and friends are expected to visit one of the areas. Money raised will help to fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.
“The American Cancer Society has never faced a threat to its mission like COVID-19,” Ducharme added. “The pandemic has severely reduced our fundraising revenue and forced us to take significant cost-saving measures, which have included cuts to both non-personnel and personnel expenses. Yet, as the largest non-government funder of cancer research in the United States, we have remained committed to leading the fight for a world without cancer.”
Donations can be made and Pink Pinwheel Tributes obtained by visiting MakingStridesWalk.org/erie.
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
