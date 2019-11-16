Pearson Park’s fourth annual Parade of Lights will begin on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28, and run through New Year’s Day.
The light display will open from 5 p.m. to midnight daily. Admission is free and anyone may drive through the park to enjoy the displays, which include lights, animation and blowups.
The Parade of Lights with Santa will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. A horse-drawn carriage ride will be provided to view the lights and displays. Free cookies, candy canes and hot chocolate will be available in the Hutchison Center during this time.
Santa will also be in attendance and participants may bring their cameras to take photos with Santa or the displays.
